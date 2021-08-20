Warzone Battle of Verdansk rewards guide

Looking for details on the Warzone Battle of Verdansk rewards you can snag during the limited-time event? If you've been keeping your ear/boots to the ground, you'll know that the Call of Duty: Vanguard reveal happened yesterday, live in Warzone. Don't worry if you missed out, though; you've got until Monday, August 23 to take part in the event and snag those goodies.

The good news is this time you'll be working as part of a team, rather than against each other, so if everyone pulls their weight, you should be all set. Here's a list of the Warzone Battle of Verdansk rewards, and the objectives you need to complete to earn them.

Here are the Warzone Battle of Verdansk rewards

The main objective of this event is to deal as much damage as you—and everyone else in your lobby—can do to the deadly train that's doing its best to take you out with explosive rounds. You'll earn a couple of the rewards just by completing the event, but you might want to hop back in if you miss some of the others on your first attempt.

The Warzone Battle of Verdansk event end time Monday, August 23 at 10:30am PT / 1:30pm ET / 6:30pm GMT. More details of the event are available on the official Call of Duty blog , but I've listed the nine rewards below:

Call to Arms Emblem (Epic): Play the Battle of Verdansk

Play the Battle of Verdansk Dark Forest LMG Blueprint (Legendary): Complete the Battle of Verdansk

Complete the Battle of Verdansk Little Shark Weapon Charm (Epic): Interact with the Exfil Point

The next six rewards are based on you and your squad dealing damage to the train. You can see your total damage at the bottom left of your screen.