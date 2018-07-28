Popular

Two new Overwatch skins were just revealed at OWL Grand Finals

Tracer and Genji get legendary skins to commemorate the upcoming Overwatch League All-Star weekend.

Two new Overwatch skins were revealed during the Overwatch League Grand Finals at Barclay's Center this afternoon. Several heroes will be getting skins to commemorate the upcoming Overwatch League All Star Weekend, and folks tuning into the Grand Finals were given a sneak peek.

The two skins, for Genji and Tracer, are meant to correspond to the Atlantic and Pacific divisions of Overwatch League. If you need a refresher, here's the lineups for the two All Star teams:

Representing the Atlantic Division:

  • Seong-Hyun “Jjonak” Bang, New York Excelsior, Support
  • Jong-Ryeol “Saebyeolbe” Park, New York Excelsior, Offense
  • Do-Hyeon “Pine” Kim, New York Excelsior, Flex
  • Yeon-Jun “Ark” Hong, New York Excelsior, Support
  • Jae-Hyeok “Carpe” Lee, Philadelphia Fusion, Offense
  • Jae-Hui “Gesture” Hong, London Spitfire, Tank 

Standing for the Pacific Division:

  • Chan-Hyung “Fissure” Baek, Los Angeles Gladiators, Tank
  • Scott “Custa” Kennedy, Los Angeles Valiant, Support
  • Seyeon “Geguri” Kim, Shanghai Dragons, Tank
  • Byung-Sun “Fleta” Kim, Seoul Dynasty, Offense
  • Je-Hong “Ryujehong” Ryu, Seoul Dynasty, Flex
  • Brandon “Seagull” Larned, Dallas Fuel, Fle

