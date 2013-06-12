Total War: Rome 2 screenshots show campaign map and camelkazi tactics
Total War Rome 2 - no camels were harmed in the creation of this screenshot
Rome 2 is one of our most anticipated games of E3 2013, and not just because it has camels in it (It also has elephants, after all.) The Creative Assembly's grand strategy sequel is looking a lot more colourful than recent outings. The latest screenshots from E3 give us a look at a blazing, sun-drenched campaign map, and a few war-scenes from Egypt. Cory got a look at the game today, here are three things he loved about it. You may find a few more reasons in the ten shots that follow.
Total War Rome 2 - camel SMASH
Total War Rome 2 - tactically vital tents
Total War Rome 2 - fireballs at dawn
Total War Rome 2 - charge the pyramids
Total War Rome 2 - 47 BC
Total War Rome 2 - lovely day for a war
Total War Rome 2 - the lone legion
Total War Rome 2 - battle for the Nile
Total War Rome 2 - warring in Memphis
