Today's Wordle answer #358: Sunday, June 12

Looking for a little help with your daily word puzzle, or the actual solution to the June 12 (358) Wordle? Openers and follow-ups can be easy—routine, even. But when I need to make a third guess after an unproductive start? Now that's tricky. The phonetic alphabet can help here: BRAVO, DELTA, HOTEL, OSCAR, and TANGO are all decent enough words in a pinch, and at the very least help me keep the ball rolling.

Perhaps you've already cleared today's puzzle, and came over to check out our Wordle archive instead? No matter the reason for your visit, I know I can help you out. I can give you a gentle nudge in the right direction, the answer in big bold capital letters, and if you'd like to learn how to play you'll find the rules at the bottom of this page.

Wordle June 12: A helpful hint

The answer to today's puzzle is often associated with light and airy things drifting on the breeze or bobbing along in the water, but even enormous ships weighing tonnes are able to do this word with ease. There are two different vowels in today's answer.

Today's Wordle 357 answer

Whether you almost had it or scrolled straight down here as soon as the page loaded, I've got the word for you.The answer to the June 12 (358) Wordle is FLOAT.

How Wordle works

In Wordle you're presented with five empty boxes to work with, and you need to suss out a secret five-letter word which fits in those boxes. You've only got six guesses to nail it.

Start with the best Wordle starting word (opens in new tab), like "RAISE"—that's good because it contains three common vowels and no repeat letters. Hit Enter and the boxes will show you which letters you've got right or wrong.

If a box turns ⬛️, that letter isn't in the secret word at all. 🟨 means the letter is in the word, but not in that position. 🟩 means you've nailed the letter, it's in the word and in the right spot.

As you'll know from our top Wordle tips (opens in new tab), in the next row, repeat the process for your second guess using what you learned from your previous guess. You have six tries and can only use real words (so no filling the boxes with EEEEE to see if there's an E).

Originally, Wordle was dreamed up by software engineer Josh Wardle, as a surprise for his partner who loves word games (opens in new tab). From there it spread to his family, and finally got released to the public. The word puzzle game has since inspired tons of games like Wordle (opens in new tab), refocusing the daily gimmick around music or math or geography. It wasn't long before Wordle became so popular it was sold to the New York Times for seven figures (opens in new tab). Surely it's only a matter of time before we all solely communicate in tricolor boxes.