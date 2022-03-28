How to create the ugliest Fatemaker with Slider Overdrive in Tiny Tina's Wonderlands

As you create your Fatemaker in Tiny Tina's Wonderlands, you'll encounter the Slider Overdrive feature. Some of you might take character creation seriously and want to create a semi-normal looking individual to roleplay as, but for those of us who enjoy a Tiny Tina-inspired level of chaos, enabling Slider Overdrive in Tiny Tina's Wonderlands is totally worth it. It's disabled by default, so let's look at how to turn it on and what hell you can create with it.

(Image credit: Lauren A/ Gearbox)

How to use Slider Overdrive in Tiny Tina's Wonderlands

Select the New Game option from the main menu and head into character creation. Once you've chosen a class and decided on a build for your Fatemaker, you'll be taken to the character customisation screen where you'll see the option to enable or disable Slider Overdrive. Go ahead and switch it to "enable" to get started.

From here, you'll be able to give your character ridiculously huge or tiny features and proportions, making them as ugly as the goblins you fight in-game. Personally, I went ahead and created a gal called Sunny with the biggest features possible and I regret nothing. Given the chibi version of your character already has somewhat of a big head when in the Overworld, changing these proportions has some interesting effects—if by interesting you mean very ugly, that is.

If you decide to turn Slider Overdrive off mid-creation then your character will adopt a more reasonable appearance and you'll need to start all over again. Similarly, if you fall out of love with your Fatemaker's gigantic ears, you can head to a Quick Change station and alter their appearance, for better or worse.