This week in PC Gaming: Persona 4 Arena Ultimax, Tunic and Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin

By published

It's another weird mix of action and fighting games this week.

Welcome to This Week in PC Gaming, a show where we take a look at the new games, updates, and more coming at you over the next week, every week, until the end of time. Or until the rest of the staff stop playing Elden Ring.

This week it's time to get fighting Persona 4 style, you're off to defeat ferocious monsters as a little fox in Tunic, and will be taking on challenges to bring the light of the crystals back to Cornelia in Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy origin.

Did you know you can also find This week in PC Gaming on Spotify? I didn't. 

Lauren Aitken

