This week in PC Gaming: Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, China Town Detective Agency and Chrono Cross: The Radical Dreamers Edition

Welcome to This Week in PC Gaming, the show that takes a look at new games, updates, and more coming at you over the next week, every week, until the end of time. Or until the world ends, maybe.

This week we're fighting your old dad in lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, solving crimes in futuristic detective sim Chinatown Detective Agency and visiting the past in Chrono Cross: The Radical Dreamers Edition.

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 hits cinemas on April 1 in the UK and April 7 in the US, if you're ready for more nostalgic fun.