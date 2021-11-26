This ultra portable ASUS TUF gaming laptop is £150 off

We’ve seen so many great gaming laptop deals in this year's Black Friday sales so far. This next one is for those looking for a lower tier but ultra portable gaming laptop on discount.

The Asus TUF Dash FX516 gaming laptop is currently down £150, going for £849.99 at John Lewis. This variant is features an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050, which while not being the most powerful GPU is still a certified gaming card with ray tracing capabilities.

This is working with an Intel Core i5-11300H processor, so again we aren’t talking top of the line stuff but it’s still more than enough to power some gaming on the go. The 8GB of RAM and 512 GB SSD continue the strong theme of a lower mid tier gaming laptop. It's not a tonne of RAM but still is more than enough to game on, so long as you keep processes light. The same goes for the hard drive. It's mid sized but it should still be quite speedy and it's nothing to sneeze at. Still, this isn't the whole story of why we think this laptop is worth a look.

ASUS TUF Dash FX516 Gaming Laptop | Intel Core i5 | 8GB RAM| 512B SSD | GeForce RTX 3050| 15.6" |Full HD| Grey | £1000.99 ASUS TUF Dash FX516 Gaming Laptop | Intel Core i5 | 8GB RAM| 512B SSD | GeForce RTX 3050| 15.6" |Full HD| Grey | £1000.99 £849.99 at Amazon (save $16.01)

The laptop might not be a great choice for those who want the best graphical experience possible. However, if you're after a gaming buddy who doesn't mind being slumped down in a backpack at a cafe and bumped a little, this is a solid choice.

The Asus TUF range is designed for portable durability. The chassis boasts high durability standards while still being light enough to keep the laptop weighing in at about 2kgs with a 15.6” 144hz screen. The range is also said to have good battery, like the higher tier Asus TUF A15 unit we reviewed last year, but this model has a pretty standard 75 WHR so that’s hard to say. Regardless, it's the kind of laptop that wants to live in your backpack, doesn’t mind being jostled around a little, and can still handle itself ok with most gaming.

This laptop comes with Windows 10 but with a free upgrade to Windows 11. We can help you along with that install process if you need. Just keep in mind some games are having trouble on Windows 11 at the moment, so your system may need to be optimised.