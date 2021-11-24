This RTX 3070 gaming laptop is on sale for the price of an RTX 3060 laptop

Black Friday is almost upon us, but that doesn’t mean we’ve stopped compiling the deals. We’re keeping track of the best ones we’ve seen, including our list of gaming laptops on sale. This next one is a pretty good deal for anyone hunting down an RTX 3070 laptop, but is more interested in paying RTX 3060 prices.

The 2021 edition of the Acer Nitro 5 gaming laptop is on sale at Box, down £300 from the usual price. £1,099.97 will get you a 15.6” laptop complete with an AMD Ryzen 7 5800H processor and an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 8GB GPU. It’s got 16GB of DDR4 RAM and 1TB of SSD storage. On paper it’s a very powerful mid-range gaming unit that should make reasonable use of the 144Hz screen, especially on discount.

Acer Nitro 5 Acer Nitro 5| 15.6-inch | AMD Ryzen 7 5800H| Nvidia RTX 3070 | 1080p | 144Hz | 16GB RAM | 1TB SSD | £1,3997.97 £1099.97 at Box (save £250)

Mostly this one is just a decent price for what it's packing, and it's a pretty good choice for anyone wanting a mid-range gaming laptop. We spent a bunch of time with one of these in July and found it to be powerful and speedy, but the screen is on the dimmer side. Overall, we thought it was a pretty good choice, and that's before it went on offer.

We reviewed the Acer Nitro 5 in July, and found it fast and very capable for gaming. On the downsides, it’s a little boring looking and the screen could use a bit more backlight. Another thing to note about this model is it’s running Windows 10, so you might have to upgrade to 11 at some point, but we can help. If you’re after something a little understated for use inside, there’s not much to complain about.

Having a look through the other laptops on Box, this is the cheapest laptop on the site rocking an RTX 3070 we could find. There are other configurations of the Acer Nitro 5 on sale, which you can click through in the options but this one strikes us as the best deal. It’s closer in price and even cheaper than some of the 3060 units on offer and that makes it worth a look.