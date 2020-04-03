Popular

This DDR4-3000 RAM is on sale for $57, making it the cheapest 16GB kit on Newegg

By

The sale price on this RAM even makes it cheaper than slower, inferior 16GB kits.

This 16GB DDR4-3000 memory kit is on sale for $57 today
This 16GB DDR4-3000 memory kit is on sale for $57 today (Image credit: Adata)

If you're looking for an excuse to buy RAM, this deal is all the justification you need. Adata's 16GB (2x8GB) XPG Gammix D30 DDR4-3000 memory kit is on sale at Newegg for $56.99, which is not only a great bargain, it's also now the least expensive 16GB DDR4 kit around.

To see how this deal compares to other RAM, I performed a search for all 16GB DDR4 memory kits on Newegg, and this one undercuts them all. The next least expensive kit is an off-brand Timetec 16GB DDR4-2666 kit.

Adata XPG Gammix D30 16GB DDR4-3000 RAM | $56.99 (save $23)
This is not the only least expensive 16GB DDR4-3000 RAM available right now, it's cheaper than any other16GB DDR4 of any speed on Newegg.
View Deal

You're saving $23 over this kit's list price, and around $11 versus other 16GB DDR4-3000 kits. Sure, we're not talking about boatloads of cash here, but this is a fantastic price.

I'm not enamored with the "edgy wing-shaped" design of the heatspreader, but in most PCs, you don't get a great look at the RAM anyway. And if you happen to be into ninja stars, you'll probably have the exact opposite option as I do.

For anyone wonder, the answer is 'yes', RAM speed and capacity matter for gaming. This kit strikes a good balance between both, at a palatable price.

Paul Lilly

Paul has been playing PC games and raking his knuckles on computer hardware since the Commodore 64. He does not have any tattoos, but thinks it would be cool to get one that reads LOAD"*",8,1. In his off time, he rides motorcycles and wrestles alligators (only one of those is true).
See comments