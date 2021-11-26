This 500GB Samsung 980 Black Friday SSD deal is an absolute steal at £39

As games get bigger and better, you may find yourself struggling to keep up with storage requirements. So if you're on the lookout for extra storage this Black Friday, this Samsung 980 500GB NVMe SSD is currently on sale for £38.78—that's the lowest price we've seen it. The saving shown on the listing is pretty accurate too as its historical average price hovers around the £55 mark. This gives you a tidy saving of around £20.

The Samsung 980 NVMe SSD is PCIe Gen 3.0, so it's not as fast as its Gen 4.0 counterparts. With that said, it does offer read/write speeds of up to 3100/2600MB/s. It's still much faster than a traditional SATA SSD and takes up considerably less physical space inside your case.

I decided to take the plunge with an NVMe SSD about a year ago and the difference in load times is incredible. Who knew Steam doesn't have to take around six years (give or take) to launch?

And while this particular NVMe SSD deal only offers 500GB storage, that's still plenty of room for a Windows installation (as well as several games) if you opt to use it as your boot drive.

Samsung 980 SSD Samsung 980 | 500GB | PCIe 3.0 | £59.99 £38.78 at Amazon (save £21)

This NVMe PCIe 3.0 M.2 SSD offers read/write speeds of up to 3100/2600MB/s. It's noticeably faster than a SATA SSD and is a steal at the current price.

If you're after more substantial storage options, these Black Friday SSD deals offer a range of drives at various price points. Bear in mind though that prices rise steeply if you're looking for 1TB or more.