These new gaming chairs have steel frames, support up to 330 pounds

Sharkoon has designed another line of gaming chairs that takes its inspiration "from the world of motor racing," which is a fancy way of saying it has racing stripes, and is shaped differently than a standard productivity seat. Beyond the shape and color options, however, Sharkoon says its new Elbrus 3 line is both comfortable and sturdy.

Those are claims that pretty much all chair makers echo when announcing new models. We haven't had a chance to test the Elbrus 3 yet, so we can't say if it's one of the best gaming chairs.

What we can report on are the specs. The Elbrus 3 pairs a steel frame with a five-star base and a heavy duty class-4 gas piston. Sharkoon says its new chairs are certified for weights up to 150 kilograms (~330 pounds), and is adjustable for body sizes up to 190 centimeters (just over 6 feet tall).

There is an extra large adjustment handle to lock the backrest into different angles, ranging from 90-160 degrees. Users can also adjust the height of the armrests, and rotate them outward.

This is another line of chairs that uses synthetic leather over the "high density mold shaping foam" padding, at least on the seat and backrest—there's no padding on the plastic 3D armrests. It also comes with headrest and lumbar cushions.

The Elbrus 3 comes in black with green, gray, red, white, and blue accent options. It's available now in the UK for €259. That's around $294 in US currency, though it's not yet available at places like Amazon and Newegg.