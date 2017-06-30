Thermaltake launches a $50 mouse with 16 programmable buttons

Tt eSports, the gaming peripheral arm of Thermaltake, has a slightly new take on how a MOBA or MMO mouse should look and function. Its new Nemesis Switch initially sticks to the script with a bevy of programmable buttons—16 in all—then deviates from the standard fare with a patented switch key system.

Users can customize the layout of the left side of the Nemesis Switch with up to a dozen buttons, eight of which are available at any given time. The other four are hidden inside the rodent's body. Tt eSports' press release doesn't do a very good job of explaining how this works, but according to TomsHardware, there is a mechanism on the bottom of the mouse that lets you roll the additional key switches into place. When you do this, the other eight buttons move into the body of the mouse.

As far as we can tell, the unique design is intended to give gamers access to more button options and macros without cluttering up the side of the rodent, or having to increase its size. It's definitely interesting, though whether or not it proves practical is something we'll be better equipped to comment on when and if we get a chance to spend some hands on time with the Nemesis Switch.

Beyond the unique button layout, the Nemesis Switch is armed with a Pixart PMW-3360 optical sensor that can adjust up to 12,000 dpi. It also uses Omron gaming switches and has three zones of customizable RGB lighting.

The Nemesis Switch will be available in the third quarter of this year for $50.