The XCOM-like turn-based combat game Shock Tactics is out next week

It promises to combine tactical combat with exploration, "intricate" squad management, and base building.

Indie developer Point Blank Games announced today that Shock Tactics, the turn-based tactical combat game that blends XCOM-style battles with exploration elements and "intricate squad management," will be out on April 11.

Shock Tactics puts players at the head of a team of Free Space Pioneers—essentially a gang of mercenaries sent to explore and scavenge a recently-discovered alien world. But they're not the only ones of the scene: The Imperial Consortium, pirates, and even aliens are all after the same lucrative treasures, and not afraid to get their light-fingered hands dirty. 

The XCOM heritage is obvious in the gameplay trailer, but it sounds like Point Blank is aiming to set itself apart by using time-sensitive objectives to increase the need to balance risk and reward: "A thrilling race against time unfolds, as players have to quickly secure excavations on the procedurally-generated world map and ensure their technology edge in the war over Hephaest," it said.   

Shock Tactics is on Steam but not yet available for pre-purchase, but will sell for €20 when it goes live. (US/UK pricing hasn't been listed.) For gamers who like boxes, a physical edition is also on the way. You can find out more about what's in store at shock-tactics-game.com

