The Walking Dead season one is free on the Humble Store right now

I am loathe to acknowledge the looming end of summer, but the bad weather, pervasive cold, and wet misery does have one bright side: It's an excuse to have a videogame sale. This particular outbreak of markdown madness is the Humble Store's End of Summer Sale, which kicked off today with free copies of the full first season of Telltale's The Walking Dead for everyone.

To get your free stuff—which, take note, will only be offered for the first 48 hours of the sale—just go here, select "add to cart," and then check yourself out (or continue shopping, since you haven't actually spent any money yet). In very short order, you'll be emailed a link to a Steam key, as well as a warning that you must redeem is prior to 10 am PT on September 23, or it "will magically vanish as if it were just a figment of your imagination."

The Humblers say that more than 3,000 games have been discounted for the sale, from major publishers and indie developers alike. For the benefit of consumers wracked by indecision, allow me to make a few suggestions:

Naturally, you may have some different ideas about what constitutes a super-bargoon, so feel free to share your sweet deals of choice in the comments. The Humble Store End of Summer Sale runs until 10 am PT on September 21.