The Races of Final Fantasy XIV

Final Fantasy has an extremely rich history of cultures and races, and although the upcoming MMO, XIV, exists in an entirely separate universe, the races are strikingly similar to those from earlier FF games and other fantasy worlds. Here's a quick breakdown of the 5 playable races and what the character creation page's biographies tell us about each. Note: the bios are all subject to change and are nowhere near complete biographies for the races; Square Enix will obviously be fleshing out more complex relationships for them later on.

Hyur

AKA: Humans



Diverse cultures



Restless travelers



A modest physique--the nice way of saying "kind of weaklings"



Elezen

AKA: Elves



Very religious society



Used to be the only race in the realm way-back-when



Two different variants that live in different terrains: forest and cave/subterranean



Reclusive from global society



Lalafell

AKA: Gnomes



Short, round bodies and pointy ears



Very nimble



Generally amicable



Invested in agriculture



Miqo'te

AKA: Cat-people



Almost exclusively females



Feline ears and tails, keen smell



Live solitary lives of hunting, very territorial instincts



Roegadyn

AKA: Half-giants