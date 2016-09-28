The PC Gamer Show: Gwent, Forza Horizon 3, and Destiny 2 rumors

Welcome back to The PC Gamer Show , our weekly livestreamed podcast. You can catch the show live on Wednesdays at 1 pm PDT on our Twitch channel , or after the fact at any of the links below.

On this week's show we'll talk about Forza Horizon 3, Wes' time in the Gwent stress test, the recent rumors of Destiny 2 coming to PC, and more—including our usual Twitch chat Q&A.

This week's topics:

No Man's Sky is under investigation. What we've been playing recently. Tom loves Forza, but not the Xbox App. Wes tells us what's new in standalone Gwent. Destiny 2 is rumored to be coming to PC. We take your questions from Twitch chat. Wes gets real dark real quick.

Your flapping heads for this episode:

Tom Marks

Wes Fenlon

Steven Messner