The PC Gamer Show: Dawn of War 3, Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare, and more

By

We take a look at the newly announced Dawn of War, Call of Duty, and Star Wars games!

Welcome back to The PC Gamer Show, our weekly livestreamed podcast. You can catch the show live on Wednesdays at 1 pm PDT on our Twitch channel, or after the fact at any of the links below. 

This week we'll be taking a look at a bunch of newly announced games like Dawn of War 3, Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare, and an action-adventure Star Wars game. We'll also be following up on Romero's Blackroom and lots more—including our usual Twitch chat Q&A.  

 This week's topics:

  1. What we've been playing recently.
  2. A follow-up on John Romero's Blackroom being put on pause.
  3. Dawn of War 3 has finally been announced.
  4. The next Call of Duty is called Infinite Warfare, and will go to spaaaaaaace.
  5. It's Star Wars day, and a new Star Wars game has been announced!
  6. We take your questions from Twitch chat.
  7. Tom is lost, possibly forever. #BlameTom2016

Your flapping heads for this episode:

Tom Marks 

Wes Fenlon 

Chris Livingston

The awesome images we use for the show were made for us in Source Filmmaker by Ness "Uberchain" Delacroix. You can find her DeviantArt page here and her Patreon page here.  

