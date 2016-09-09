The most hated champions in League of Legends

Even Zed mains can’t deny how utterly annoying the Master of Shadows can be. He’s not a fun champion to face, especially when ahead. The slippery assassin can really limit what champions you can pick, as you want to ensure that you don’t get absolutely crushed in lane. After all a fed Zed can be an absolute nightmare for you and your team. This is not a particularly fun trait, but picking a champion that you don’t want to necessarily play in order to counter or survive his burst is better than increasing your blood pressure, and will pay off in the long run. It’s just better to be safe than sorry. However, those who play AD carry are not so lucky. Zed is the bane of any AD carry’s life, a life that is usually cut all too short thanks to his ult, Death Mark.

During Death Mark, Zed will become untargetable and dash behind his opponent, dealing physical and magic damage. The mark will eventually detonate for additional damage, allowing you to sometimes walk around like a headless chicken before your inevitable death. Understandably, many AD carry mains feel utterly helpless against Zed, unless they get ahead or their support manages to apply a well-timed exhaust, peel or ult.