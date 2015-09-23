The Mighty No. 9 dev apologizes for delayed demo

The Mighty No 9 was meant to release this month, before it was delayed into 2016 at the eleventh hour. To make up for it, studio Comcept promised a playable demo to fans and Kickstarter backers. That too was delayed for an unspecified period, raising the ire of folk eager to try the game. The delay was announced rather quietly, and many were annoyed that no explanation was provided. That explanation has now arrived, courtesy of the Mighty No 9 Kickstarter page.

Here's the most important parts of the statement:

"Although the demo had been finished and was ready to go, we ran into some very last-minute and unexpected complications with distributing the demo exclusively to all our backers through Steam," the statement reads. "We’ve also been listening to your feedback about preferring to have a demo that is not time-limited. Given the complications with giving you the demo, we came to the conclusion that it would be better to make the demo DRM-free without any time restrictions.

"Because this demo is exclusively for you, our backers, we still needed to have a way to get the demo to each of you individually and we’ve been looking into all the options. We’re currently working with our partners at Humble Bundle to prepare the demo for delivery through their service.

"Unfortunately this change in our plans means that the release of the demo is going to be slightly delayed as we are currently working on retooling the demo for a DRM-free release. Comcept and all of our partners are working hard to get the demo ready and in our backers’ hands as soon as possible.