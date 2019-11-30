The Logitech C920S camera we all use for meetings is $20 off for Black Friday

Where to find Black Friday deals Amazon - All the things

Walmart - Games, Movies, Budget Laptops

B&H - Monitors, Laptops, and PCs

Best Buy - PCs, Laptops, and Accessories

Target - Games, Accessories, and Laptops

Staples - Gaming Chairs

Lenovo - Discounts on Legion Laptops and PCs

Gamestop - Games and Toys

Razer - Laptops and Gaming Accessories

Newegg - Components and Hardware

Microsoft - PCs, Laptops, and Games

Dell - Alienware PCs and Laptops

NZXT - 10% off all builds

Black Friday webcam deals haven't left our favorite camera off the list. The Logitech C920S HD Pro Webcam is on sale for $49.99 at Amazon. The C920S, otherwise known as the camera we all use for meetings here at PC Gamer, isn't really a stranger to sales. It's list price is $70, but it's not unusual to see if for $5 or $10 off every now and then. This Black Friday, though, it's $20 off, and it's never been priced that low on Amazon. If you've been waiting for a chance to nab it, now's the time.

What can we really even say about the C920S? This Logitech cam is a PC mainstay, and we're pretty much all using some version of it. This is the new version of the C920 HD Pro, which is at the top of our list of the best webcams. It's got over 10,000 reviews on Amazon and it's rated 4.4 stars. It's got a cleverly designed base that lets you clip it to the top of a monitor, grip the thinner edge of a laptop, rest on a flat surface, or screw onto a tripod.

Plus, this version has a flip-down privacy cover so you can prevent the FBI from spying on you. Because you know they are. It's a fine camera and a nice little discount.

