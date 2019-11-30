The Logitech C920S camera we all use for meetings is $20 off for Black Friday

Where to find Black Friday deals
Amazon - All the things
Walmart - Games, Movies, Budget Laptops
B&H - Monitors, Laptops, and PCs
Best Buy - PCs, Laptops, and Accessories
Target - Games, Accessories, and Laptops
Staples - Gaming Chairs
Lenovo - Discounts on Legion Laptops and PCs
Gamestop - Games and Toys
Razer - Laptops and Gaming Accessories
Newegg - Components and Hardware
Microsoft - PCs, Laptops, and Games
Dell - Alienware PCs and Laptops
NZXT - 10% off all builds
Black Friday webcam deals haven't left our favorite camera off the list. The Logitech C920S HD Pro Webcam is on sale for $49.99 at Amazon. The C920S, otherwise known as the camera we all use for meetings here at PC Gamer, isn't really a stranger to sales. It's list price is $70, but it's not unusual to see if for $5 or $10 off every now and then. This Black Friday, though, it's $20 off, and it's never been priced that low on Amazon. If you've been waiting for a chance to nab it, now's the time.
What can we really even say about the C920S? This Logitech cam is a PC mainstay, and we're pretty much all using some version of it. This is the new version of the C920 HD Pro, which is at the top of our list of the best webcams. It's got over 10,000 reviews on Amazon and it's rated 4.4 stars. It's got a cleverly designed base that lets you clip it to the top of a monitor, grip the thinner edge of a laptop, rest on a flat surface, or screw onto a tripod.
Plus, this version has a flip-down privacy cover so you can prevent the FBI from spying on you. Because you know they are. It's a fine camera and a nice little discount.
Logitech C920S Webcam | $49.99 (Save $20)
It's the newest version of most recommended camera, at the lowest price we've ever seen it on Amazon. View Deal
The best Black Friday deals
- The EVGA GeForce RTX 2070 Super Black is down to $469.99 (save $30)
- Here's a XFX Radeon RX 580, 8GB GDDR5 for $160 (save $20)
- Buy an Intel 660p M.2 SSD 2TB for only $185 (save $20)
- Get the ASUS ROG Swift PG279Q Gaming Monitor for just $479.99 (save $170)
- The AMD Ryzen 7 2700 is only $139.99 ($160 off list)
Black Friday Deals
We're collecting all the best Black Friday PC gaming deals from across the web, from the latest graphics cards to the most comfortable gaming chairs. Stay tuned to PC Gamer throughout Black Friday and Cyber Monday for up to the minute savings.
Black Friday gaming laptops | Black Friday SSD deals | Black Friday gaming chairs | Black Friday monitor deals | Black Friday TV deals | Black Friday graphics cards