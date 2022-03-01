The funniest Elden Ring deaths so far

What I remember most from the Sekiro launch is streamers getting pranked by the Woo Guy, an enemy whose howling "woo" prompted players to look toward the sky just in time to watch a flying ninja flatten them like a cannonball. It was a perfect videogame moment.

Elden Ring is so massive that I wonder if its Woo Guy equivalent has even been found yet. The openness of its landscape also generates new kinds of unexpected You Died moments—my favorite so far is the accidental-looking kill that kicks off this roundup—so I suspect that Elden Ring will keep delivering new kinds of FromSoftware-brand misfortune for a while yet.

Below, find some of the most entertaining ways people have died in Elden Ring so far. (That means there are spoilers for enemies and bosses in the videos ahead.)

If you're also dying in Elden Ring, perhaps in a frustrating way rather than an entertaining way, consider checking out our big Elden Ring guide for tips after enjoying this bit of schadenfreude.

Pure torch-ure

A death by aGhostWolf

A classic Souls blunder

A death by Jerma985

Seriously, watch out for dudes with torches

A death by sykatz

"They finally solved swimming"

A death by Scarra

Nice save!

A death by Haligar06

It's whirly time, baby

A death by @nmoose2

Bruh are you fr rn? @ELDENRING pic.twitter.com/f6lDBFXMc4February 27, 2022 See more

Slapped off the internet

A death by ArielRosado

Turning the tables

A death by @andysolxiv

THE MOST INSANE THING TO HAPPEN TO ME IN A VIDEO GAMWE IM SCREAMING.... #EldenRing pic.twitter.com/AhL1CzZp1YFebruary 28, 2022 See more

Need a hand?

And finally, a death by PC Gamer's own Tyler Colp:

Hidetaka Miyazaki is sorry about all of this, by the way.

Drop your favorite deaths in the comments, and for non-death Elden Ring content, our video review is embedded below.