The Division will have "full-fledged, optimized" PC version, says developers

At this point, it seems to be a given that PCs - at least those created for gaming over the last couple of years - can easily keep pace with, and in many cases beat, what's currently being done on the next-gen consoles. That's not to say the future is a certainty, especially when a game's performance is often less about the inherent power of your system, and more about the developer's specific efforts to optimise and support a platform.

So what of Ubisoft's Massive Entertainment's Tom Clancy's The Division? It's certainly the prettiest post-apocalyptic wasteland around , but will its dynamic lighting and uber-particles look quite as spiffy on our PCs. According to a community Q&A session with the developers, yes.

"As you know," write the former World in Conflict makers , "Massive has its roots in PC development. We are working hard and we want to make sure that we have a very high quality experience on PC. You can be sure that our PC version won't be a port, but a full-fledged, optimized version! We want to create the best game possible regardless of what platform you play on."

Head over to the full Q&A for more details about the Snowdrop engine, and a description of the destruction engine that incorporates the word "visceral".

