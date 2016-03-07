The Division is getting a day one patch, and here's what it does

After what feels like an eternity, The Division finally launches this week. If you happen to have pre-ordered the game, then it's probably already sitting on your hard drive. Watch out though, because there's more downloading to do: Ubisoft has detailed the first major patch for the shared world shooter, and it introduces a number of problems identified in the recent beta tests.

These fixes range cosmetic through to functional: the appearance menu will now be gridded, a range of visual tweaks have been implemented, and some quality of life adjustments have been made to the in-game map. The patch also introduces a more useful 'help' resource, new tutorials for some of the more finicky mechanics, and some other less interesting fixes. The whole patchlog can be perused over here.

The Division releases March 8. Ubisoft has assured players that it won't feature any pesky microtransactions, and that there will be both free and paid expansions throughout 2016. For those who haven't already played the game during its beta sessions, here's how it looks in sweet 60fps.