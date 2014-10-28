The $200 Eidos Anthology arrives on Steam

If you have deep pockets and an affinity for all things Eidos, a new and very big bundle on Steam might be right up your alley. The Eidos Anthology is a collection of 34 games plus DLC, and while it's not actually everything the publisher has ever done, it feels awfully close.
Here's what you get:
- Battlestations Pacific
- Battlestations: Midway
- Blood Omen 2: Legacy of Kain
- Deus Ex: Game of the Year Edition
- Deus Ex: Human Revolution Director's Cut
- Deus Ex: Invisible War
- Deus Ex: The Fall
- Hitman 2: Silent Assassin
- Hitman: Absolution
- Hitman: Blood Money
- Hitman: Codename 47
- Hitman: Contracts
- Just Cause
- Just Cause 2
- Kane and Lynch: Dead Men
- Kane and Lynch 2: Dog Days
- Lara Croft and the Guardian of Light
- Legacy of Kain: Defiance
- Legacy of Kain: Soul Reaver
- Legacy of Kain: Soul Reaver 2
- Nosgoth (closed beta access)
- Thief
- Thief Gold
- Thief II: The Metal Age
- Thief: Deadly Shadows
- Tomb Raider
- Tomb Raider I
- Tomb Raider II
- Tomb Raider III
- Tomb Raider IV: The Last Revelation
- Tomb Raider V: Chronicles
- Tomb Raider VI: The Angel of Darkness
- Tomb Raider: Anniversary
- Tom Raider: Underworld
That doesn't include the DLC, of which there is a great amount, particularly for Hitman, Just Cause, and Tomb Raider. It's a huge collection by any measure, and carries with it a suitably huge price tag of $208. Yowzah! If you bought all this stuff separately, however, it'd run you $425, so it still manages to be a deal. Check it out in all its mammoth glory on Steam.