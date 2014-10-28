Popular

The $200 Eidos Anthology arrives on Steam

If you have deep pockets and an affinity for all things Eidos, a new and very big bundle on Steam might be right up your alley. The Eidos Anthology is a collection of 34 games plus DLC, and while it's not actually everything the publisher has ever done, it feels awfully close.

Here's what you get:

  • Battlestations Pacific
  • Battlestations: Midway
  • Blood Omen 2: Legacy of Kain
  • Deus Ex: Game of the Year Edition
  • Deus Ex: Human Revolution Director's Cut
  • Deus Ex: Invisible War
  • Deus Ex: The Fall
  • Hitman 2: Silent Assassin
  • Hitman: Absolution
  • Hitman: Blood Money
  • Hitman: Codename 47
  • Hitman: Contracts
  • Just Cause
  • Just Cause 2
  • Kane and Lynch: Dead Men
  • Kane and Lynch 2: Dog Days
  • Lara Croft and the Guardian of Light
  • Legacy of Kain: Defiance
  • Legacy of Kain: Soul Reaver
  • Legacy of Kain: Soul Reaver 2
  • Nosgoth (closed beta access)
  • Thief
  • Thief Gold
  • Thief II: The Metal Age
  • Thief: Deadly Shadows
  • Tomb Raider
  • Tomb Raider I
  • Tomb Raider II
  • Tomb Raider III
  • Tomb Raider IV: The Last Revelation
  • Tomb Raider V: Chronicles
  • Tomb Raider VI: The Angel of Darkness
  • Tomb Raider: Anniversary
  • Tom Raider: Underworld

That doesn't include the DLC, of which there is a great amount, particularly for Hitman, Just Cause, and Tomb Raider. It's a huge collection by any measure, and carries with it a suitably huge price tag of $208. Yowzah! If you bought all this stuff separately, however, it'd run you $425, so it still manages to be a deal. Check it out in all its mammoth glory on Steam.

