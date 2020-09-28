Teslagrad 2 promises more magnets-and-electricity platforming in brand new realm

Teslagrad is a side-scrolling puzzle-platformer about a young man who is definitely not Nikola Tesla and his adventures in "a steampunk-inspired vision of old Europe." There's an ancient conspiracy and a despotic king and weird Teslamancer technology, and by all reports it's really quite good, with a 77 aggregate rating on Metacritic and a "very positive" overall user rating on Steam.

Seven years after the release of the original, developer Rain Games made the electrifying announcement today that Teslagrad 2 is in development. The game will be set in a new region of the world called Wyrmheim, which is "heavily based" on Rain Games' home country of Norway, with Viking carvings, Nordic runes, and if the key art is anything to go by, electro-moose.

"Much like its predecessor, Teslagrad 2 is set to be an exploration-based Metroidvania game with magnetic physics and will use the visual style that won the hearts of the players in the original," the studio said. "Teslagrad was a fresh experience in gaming with its magnetic physics based mechanics. Now Rain Games intends to take this experience up a level within the sequel, by sparking new life into the game with additions that will set it apart from the original."

There's no word on when Teslagrad 2 might be out, but it sounds like it might be awhile: Rain Games said that it's also currently working on a new game called Mesmer, set in the same world as Teslagrad but "very different" from it, and it's also into the final week of a close-call Kickstarter campaign for Girl Genius - Adventures In Castle Heterodyne.