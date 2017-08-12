Super Mega Baseball 2 delayed until 2018

I'm super mega excited for Super Mega Baseball 2—the first was an excellent sim that had the right level of mechanical realism alongside cartoonish players with giant heads. The follow-up, which has a more realistic art style (read: smaller heads), was slated for a release this September but, sadly, it's been pushed back into 2018 because of "unexpected hurdles" in development.

"We’ve been working around the clock to complete the game but there are still features that aren’t finished yet," said developer Metalhead Software in an announcement post. "And where we’re sitting now, to release it by September would mean having to cut a lot of corners. And we do not want to give you a game that you won’t be happy with."

It said that at a push it could get the game out by the end of the year but that "baseball in winter is a tough sell", so it will hold off a few more months. I guess in baseball terms, it's reached third base but won't try for home just yet.

Like all delays, it's sad news but if it means we get a better game at the end of it then all will be forgiven. And the extra months mean that Metalhead can add some new features in the game, including "defensive shifts and additional art components".

In addition, there will now be a beta so that players can give feedback before launch. No word on the timing yet, but keep an eye out later this year (I know I'll be swinging away at it).

Metalhead put up a video alongside the announcement, so if you fancy watching what seems like a genuinely disappointed man talk about why his game will take longer than planned then click below:

Oh, and here's a recent gif I took in the first game (just to give you a broad idea).