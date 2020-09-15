How to romance Shane in Stardew Valley

Fancy hookin' up with Shane in Stardew Valley? Being on the right road to having a fantastic farm complete with crops, livestock, and every farm building available feels great, but wouldn't it be better if you could share it with a special someone?
Pelican Town has plenty of bachelors and bachelorettes for you to romance and everyone is open and easy to talk to... well, apart from one. Stardew Valley's Shane isn't the easiest community member to warm to, but as ever, you should never judge a book by its cover. Here's his schedule, heart events, and the gifts he likes so you can win him over.
What you need to know about Shane in Stardew Valley
Shane deals with alcohol problems and depression, and he could use a friend. This means he can be quite cold at first, but you can work your way into his life with gifts and good conversation. Below you'll find where he is at all times, so you can keep him company.
Schedule
Stardew Valley Shane schedule
A lot of Shane’s time is taken up by his job at JojaMart. He is there most days between 9am and 5pm, working hard to make a living. Other than that, he spends a chunk of time at the saloon—except for weekends when he can be found near the ranch. He also rents a little room from his auntie.
His schedule changes depending on whether or not the Community Centre has been restored, too, so keep that in mind.
Spring
Monday
No Community Centre
- 7:10am: Leaves the ranch to head to JojaMart
- 9:00am: Gets to JojaMart
- 5:00am: Leaves JojaMart and heads to the saloon
- 11:10am: Leaves the saloon and heads home
Community Centre
- 9:00am: Stands in the kitchen at Marnie’s Ranch
- 11:00am: Goes to his room
- 12:00pm: Stands by the fireplace at Marnie’s Ranch
- 2:00pm: Heads to the saloon
- 11:00pm: Leaves the saloon and heads home
Tuesday
No Community Centre
- 7:10am: Leaves the ranch to head to JojaMart
- 9:00am: Gets to JojaMart
- 5:00pm: Leaves JojaMart and heads to the saloon
- 11:10pm: Leaves the saloon and heads home
Community Centre
- 9:00am: Stands in the kitchen at Marnie’s Ranch
- 11:00am: Goes to his room
- 12:00pm: Stands by the fireplace at Marnie’s Ranch
- 2:00pm: Heads to the saloon
- 11:00pm: Leaves the saloon and heads home
Wednesday
No Community Centre
- 7:10am: Leaves the ranch to head to JojaMart
- 9:00am: Gets to JojaMart
- 5:00pm: Leaves JojaMart and heads to the saloon
- 11:10pm: Leaves the saloon and heads home
Community Centre
- 9:00am: Stands in the kitchen at Marnie’s Ranch
- 11:00am: Goes to his room
- 12:00pm: Stands by the fireplace at Marnie’s Ranch
- 2:00pm: Heads to the saloon
- 11:00pm: Leaves the saloon and heads home
Thursday
No Community Centre
- 7:10am: Leaves the ranch to head to JojaMart
- 9:00am: Gets to JojaMart
- 5:00pm: Leaves JojaMart and heads to the saloon
- 11:10pm: Leaves the saloon and heads home
Community centre
- 9:00am: Stands in the kitchen at Marnie’s Ranch
- 11:00am: Goes to his room
- 12:00pm: Stands by the fireplace at Marnie’s Ranch
- 2:00pm: Heads to the saloon
- 11:00pm: Leaves the saloon and heads home
Friday
No Community Centre
- 7:10am: Leaves the ranch to head to JojaMart
- 9:00am: Gets to JojaMart
- 5:00pm: Leaves JojaMart and heads to the saloon
- 11:10pm: Leaves the saloon and heads home
Community Centre
- 9:00am: Stands in the kitchen at Marnie’s Ranch
- 11:00am: Goes to his room
- 12:00pm: Stands by the fireplace at Marnie’s Ranch
- 2:00pm: Heads to the saloon
- 11:00pm: Leaves the saloon and heads home
Saturday
- 9:00am: Leaves his room and goes to the kitchen in Marnie’s Ranch
- 12:00pm: Heads to Pierre’s General Store
- 5:00pm: Leaves the store and heads to the saloon
- 11:00pm: Leaves the saloon and heads home
Sunday
- Stands in the kitchen at Marnie’s Ranch all day
Summer
Monday
No Community Centre
- 7:10am: Leaves the ranch to head to JojaMart
- 9:00am: Gets to JojaMart
- 5:00pm: Leaves JojaMart and heads to the saloon
- 11:10pm: Leaves the saloon and heads home
Community Centre
- 9:00am: Stands in the kitchen at Marnie’s Ranch
- 11:00am: Goes to his room
- 12:00pm: Stands by the fireplace at Marnie’s Ranch
- 2:00pm: Heads to the saloon
- 11:00pm: Leaves the saloon and heads home
Tuesday
No Community Centre
- 7:10am: Leaves the ranch to head to JojaMart
- 9:00am: Gets to JojaMart
- 5:00pm: Leaves JojaMart and heads to the saloon
- 11:10pm: Leaves the saloon and heads home
Community Centre
- 9:00am: Stands in the kitchen at Marnie’s Ranch
- 11:00am: Goes to his room
- 12:00pm: Stands by the fireplace at Marnie’s Ranch
- 2:00pm: Heads to the saloon
- 11:00pm: Leaves the saloon and heads home
Wednesday
No Community Centre
- 7:10am: Leaves the ranch to head to JojaMart
- 9:00am: Gets to JojaMart
- 5:00pm: Leaves JojaMart and heads to the saloon
- 11:10pm: Leaves the saloon and heads home
Community Centre
- 9:00am: Stands in the kitchen at Marnie’s Ranch
- 11:00am: Goes to his room
- 12:00pm: Stands by the fireplace at Marnie’s Ranch
- 2:00pm: Heads to the saloon
- 11:00pm: Leaves the saloon and heads home
Thursday
No Community Centre
- 7:10am: Leaves the ranch to head to JojaMart
- 9:00am: Gets to JojaMart
- 5:00pm: Leaves JojaMart and heads to the saloon
- 11:10pm: Leaves the saloon and heads home
Community Centre
- 9:00am: Stands in the kitchen at Marnie’s Ranch
- 11:00am: Goes to his room
- 12:00pm: Stands by the fireplace at Marnie’s Ranch
- 2:00pm: Heads to the saloon
- 11:00pm: Leaves the saloon and heads home
Friday
No Community Centre
- 7:10am: Leaves the ranch to head to JojaMart
- 9:00am: Gets to JojaMart
- 5:00pm: Leaves JojaMart and heads to the saloon
- 11:10pm: Leaves the saloon and heads home
Community Centre
- 9:00am: Stands in the kitchen at Marnie’s Ranch
- 11:00am: Goes to his room
- 12:00pm: Stands by the fireplace at Marnie’s Ranch
- 2:00pm: Heads to the saloon
- 11:00pm: Leaves the saloon and heads home
Saturday
- 9:00am: Leaves his room and goes to the kitchen in Marnie’s Ranch
- 12:00pm: Heads to Pierre’s General Store
- 5:00pm: Leaves the store and heads to the saloon
- 11:00pm: Leaves the saloon and heads home
Sunday
- Stands in the kitchen at Marnie’s Ranch all day
Autumn
Monday
No Community Centre
- 7:10am: Leaves the ranch to head to JojaMart
- 9:00am: Gets to JojaMart
- 5:00pm: Leaves JojaMart and heads to the saloon
- 11:10pm: Leaves the saloon and heads home
Community Centre
- 9:00am: Stands in the kitchen at Marnie’s Ranch
- 11:00am: Goes to his room
- 12:00pm: Stands by the fireplace at Marnie’s Ranch
- 2:00pm: Heads to the saloon
- 11:00pm: Leaves the saloon and heads home
Tuesday
No Community Centre
- 7:10am: Leaves the ranch to head to JojaMart
- 9:00am: Gets to JojaMart
- 5:00pm: Leaves JojaMart and heads to the saloon
- 11:10pm: Leaves the saloon and heads home
Wednesday
No Community Centre
- 7:10am: Leaves the ranch to head to JojaMart
- 9:00am: Gets to JojaMart
- 5:00pm: Leaves JojaMart and heads to the saloon
- 11:10pm: Leaves the saloon and heads home
Community Centre
- 9:00am: Stands in the kitchen at Marnie’s Ranch
- 11:00am: Goes to his room
- 12:00pm: Stands by the fireplace at Marnie’s Ranch
- 2:00pm: Heads to the saloon
- 11:00pm: Leaves the saloon and heads home
Thursday
No Community Centre
- 7:10am: Leaves the ranch to head to JojaMart
- 9:00am: Gets to JojaMart
- 5:00pm: Leaves JojaMart and heads to the saloon
- 11:10pm: Leaves the saloon and heads home
Community Centre
- 9:00am: Stands in the kitchen at Marnie’s Ranch
- 11:00am: Goes to his room
- 12:00pm: Stands by the fireplace at Marnie’s Ranch
- 2:00pm: Heads to the saloon
- 11:00pm: Leaves the saloon and heads home
Friday
No Community Centre
- 7:10am: Leaves the ranch to head to JojaMart
- 9:00am: Gets to JojaMart
- 5:00pm: Leaves JojaMart and heads to the saloon
- 11:10pm: Leaves the saloon and heads home
Community Centre
- 9:00am: Stands in the kitchen at Marnie’s Ranch
- 11:00am: Goes to his room
- 12:00pm: Stands by the fireplace at Marnie’s Ranch
- 2:00pm: Heads to the saloon
- 11:00pm: Leaves the saloon and heads home
Saturday
- 9:00am: Leaves his room and goes to the kitchen in Marnie’s Ranch
- 12:00pm: Heads to Pierre’s General Store
- 5:00pm: Leaves the store and heads to the saloon
- 11:00pm: Leaves the saloon and heads home
Sunday
- Stands in the kitchen at Marnie’s Ranch all day
Winter
Monday
No Community Centre
- 7:10am: Leaves the ranch to head to JojaMart
- 9:00am: Gets to JojaMart
- 5:00pm: Leaves JojaMart and heads to the saloon
- 11:10pm: Leaves the saloon and heads home
Community Centre
- 9:00am: Stands in the kitchen at Marnie’s Ranch
- 11:00am: Goes to his room
- 12:00pm: Stands by the fireplace at Marnie’s Ranch
- 2:00pm: Heads to the saloon
- 11:00pm: Leaves the saloon and heads home
Tuesday
No Community Centre
- 7:10am: Leaves the ranch to head to JojaMart
- 9:00am: Gets to JojaMart
- 5:00pm: Leaves JojaMart and heads to the saloon
- 11:10pm: Leaves the saloon and heads home
Community Centre
- 9:00am: Stands in the kitchen at Marnie’s Ranch
- 11:00am: Goes to his room
- 12:00pm: Stands by the fireplace at Marnie’s Ranch
- 2:00pm: Heads to the saloon
- 11:00pm: Leaves the saloon and heads home
Wednesday
No Community Centre
- 7:10am: Leaves the ranch to head to JojaMart
- 9:00am: Gets to JojaMart
- 5:00pm: Leaves JojaMart and heads to the saloon
- 11:10pm: Leaves the saloon and heads home
Community Centre
- 9:00am: Stands in the kitchen at Marnie’s Ranch
- 11:00am: Goes to his room
- 12:00pm: Stands by the fireplace at Marnie’s Ranch
- 2:00pm: Heads to the saloon
- 11:00pm: Leaves the saloon and heads home
Thursday
No Community Centre
- 7:10am: Leaves the ranch to head to JojaMart
- 9:00am: Gets to JojaMart
- 5:00pm: Leaves JojaMart and heads to the saloon
- 11:10pm: Leaves the saloon and heads home
Community Centre
- 9:00am: Stands in the kitchen at Marnie’s Ranch
- 11:00am: Goes to his room
- 12:00pm: Stands by the fireplace at Marnie’s Ranch
- 2:00pm: Heads to the saloon
- 11:00pm: Leaves the saloon and heads home
Friday
No Community Centre
- 7:10am: Leaves the ranch to head to JojaMart
- 9:00am: Gets to JojaMart
- 5:00pm: Leaves JojaMart and heads to the saloon
- 11:10pm: Leaves the saloon and heads home
Community Centre
- 9:00am: Stands in the kitchen at Marnie’s Ranch
- 11:00am: Goes to his room
- 12:00pm: Stands by the fireplace at Marnie’s Ranch
- 2:00pm: Heads to the saloon
- 11:00pm: Leaves the saloon and heads home
Saturday
- 9:00am: Leaves his room and goes to the kitchen in Marnie’s Ranch
- 12:00pm: Heads to Pierre’s General Store
- 5:00pm: Leaves the store and heads to the saloon
- 11:00pm: Leaves the saloon and heads home
Sunday
- Stands in the kitchen at Marnie’s Ranch all day
Gifts and Heart Events
Stardew Valley Shane gifts
Shane loves receiving the following items: beer, hot pepper, pepper poppers, and pizza. He likes most eggs as long as it isn’t a void egg and all other fruits. Everything else is likely to upset him and make him dislike you.
Stardew Valley Shane heart events
- 2: Head to the Cindersap Forest between 8pm and midnight to share a drink with Shane and he’ll open up about his depression.
- 3: Shane will send you a recipe for pepper poppers, which he loves.
- 4: Make your way to Marnie’s ranch and you’ll find Shane passed out in his room. You use your watering can on his head to wake him up and you have a conversation with Marnie about his mental health.
- 6: Head to Cindersap Forest between 9am and 8pm when it’s storming or raining to start this one. You’ll have a really frank conversation with him about his mental health that comes in two stages, the first has four options and no matter which one you choose you’ll get the second one the following day. This next conversation you’ll need to say “I’m glad I was there to help” or “I’m just happy you’re still here”.
- 7 (event 1): Head to Marnie’s Ranch when Shane is home to see him having a conversation with Marnie about his health improving.
- 7 (event 2): He’ll send you a recipe for a strange bun.
- 8: Go to Marnie’s Ranch when Shane is home and you’ll see a cutscene where Shane is teaching Jas all about chickens and is surrounded by his feathery friends.
- 10: Leave your house before 6:30am to start the event and then go to the bus stop between 4 and 6pm. You’ll get invited to see the Zuzu City Tunnelers play in Zuzu City. Shane thanks you for your support up until this point before you can tell him what you think of the game, after which he'll kiss you before you return the favour.
- 14: Head to town between 8am and 5pm on any day besides Friday to start this. You’ll see Marnie and Jas outside of the saloon and Shane will come out. Return to town again the next day and you’ll see another cutscene where Shane gets upset with you. Then, return on the day after that and you’ll get to see what’s actually happening and clear things up.