Spaghetti Western brawler Secret Ponchos coming to PC

Secret Ponchos is a spaghetti western fighting game set in some amazing alternate universe where Once Upon a Time in Mexico was a graphic novel by Frank Miller. It's fast-paced and looks like a lot of fun, but up until recently it was presumed to be exclusive to the PS4. Not so, according to developer Switchblade Monkeys yesterday: Secret Ponchos is headed to Steam.

It's hard to classify Secret Ponchos—beyond the fact that its name is unreasonably cool. The game is played from an overhead camera, but players will mix it up with a variety of moves and counter-attacks that make it play more like a fighting game… with guns. “Players battle against each other for notoriety and reputation,” the game's website reads. “These duels are recorded into your character's legacy. Players can compete in one-vs-one duels, engage in western style gang fights, or enter the fray with the Free-For-All mode.“

In an interview and play-along with IGN , president of Switchblade Monkeys Yousef Mapara said that the team was encouraged to bring the game to Steam by fans at PAX. “We were nervous about showing it at PAX, because at that time nobody had seen it… It was a good feeling to watch people play the game. We had no idea that people would like it.”

There's no release date for the PC version yet; the PS4 release is scheduled for the first quarter of 2014, which is right about now. If you're heading to PAX East this weekend, Secret Ponchos will be playable at the Indie Megabooth.