Someone applied Da Vinci style aerodynamics to a modern-day drone

As far as hobbies go, recreational drones are kind of like the outdoors version of PC gaming. People are always looking for different parts to improve their machines, be it new, quieter spinning fans, better power sources or peripherals like cameras and controllers. Many are also just looking to make their drones look as cool as possible, like a snazzy PC case, while others are chasing that retro charm.

This time that retro charm is going all the way back to the 1400’s with this wonderfully whimsical drone with da Vinci inspired wings. Spotted by Cnet, the excellent drone dubbed the Crimson Spin was built by Austin Prete together with a team from the University of Maryland. Rather than the usual spinning PC fan style wings, this drone uses Archimedes screws to fly, just like in hydraulic machines to lift water or Leonardo da Vinci’s famous helicopter design.

Advances in modern drones thanks to both professional and hobbyist interest means lightweight supplies and computer designs are more accessible than ever aiding the project. The screws appear to be a wireframing covered with transparent red plastic of some sort, likely lending to the Crimson Spin moniker. They’re opposed and placed on either side of the drone which allows it to achieve quad yaw control. Prete even believes the technology could scale to carry a human, and I am ready for that adventure as impractical as that may be.

It could also be that the very nature of quadcopter style drones is what allowed this idea from the past to even work. These drones steer by using tilting motions, which translated fairly well to the screw styled wings. Having a single stalked design like a traditional helicopter would be much more difficult to work with. Though the added weight by the larger design of these wings does create problems of its own.

But there are other upsides to the Crimson’s Spin design. It creates less downwash and thus doesn’t disturb its take off or landing zones as much as a conventional copter might. This means less dust or sand blowing into your eyes, and likely a quieter take off and landing experience as well. Plus, who knows how this technology could be further developed for other uses.

I have to admit, the biggest advantage for now is clearly the look. Seer from Apex Legends could take a few hints to upgrading his arsenal's wardrobe. Watching it fly is like seeing an optical illusion dreamt up hundreds of years ago actually working right before your eyes, which has got to make it one of the cooler drones around.