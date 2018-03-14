Popular

Skyrim VR coming to PC in April

Explore Skyrim with an HTC Vive or Oculus Rift on April 3.

This isn't really a big surprise, considering Bethesda released Doom VFR and Fallout VR last year, plus Skyrim for PSVR, but now it's official: Skyrim VR is coming to PC. The announcement trailer above shows axe-swinging, arrow-slinging, spell-casting, and fus-roh-dah-ing in virtual reality.

The Steam store page shows support for both the HTC Vive and Oculus Rift headsets, and as with Fallout VR, this is the complete game of Skyrim coming to VR. It's currently available on Steam for pre-order, priced at $60, which includes the add-on DLC: Dawnguard, Hearthfire, and Dragonborn.

Christopher Livingston

Chris has a love-hate relationship with survival games and an unhealthy fascination with the inner lives of NPCs. He's also a fan of offbeat simulation games, mods, and ignoring stories in RPGs so he can make up his own.
