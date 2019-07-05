Sign ups for the Desperados 3 closed beta are open

We've already gotten our own first look at Desperados 3, and now you can (potentially) do the same by signing up for the closed beta.

Like Mimimi's previous stealth game, Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun, Desperados 3 will feature stealth puzzles where you control several characters with unique abilities in real time. As a puzzle game lover but rarely one for stealth, Shadow Tactics was the perfect union between the two genres for me when it released back in 2016, and I'm looking forward to more of the same head-scratching setups in Desperados 3.

If you want in, sign yourself up with this form from Mimimi, for which you will need a Steam account and your unique SteamID, which you can get through SteamID I/O by pasting your profile URL in the box and pressing "lookup." You'll have to agree to an NDA when signing up, so make sure to give that thing a glance, too.

Desperados 3 is scheduled to come out in 2019, but we don't have a firm release date yet. Until we do, you can check out more on Steam and cross your fingers to get into the closed beta program—only 500 applicants will be accepted.