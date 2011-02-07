Shift 2: Unleashed video races in Miami

A new video has been released, showing Shift 2: Unleashed in action. The footage shows a BMW blasting around a track, with plenty of shots of the spruced up car cockpits and helmet cam. The video shows a track in Miami, and reveals that the game will contain boss competitions in which players will face off against real racing drivers in drift and time attack challenges. Watch the video below.

The footage comes from GTTV . For more footage and images, check out the recently released batch of Shift 2: Unleashed screens. The game's due out in Europe on March 24, and in North America on March 29. Head over to the Shift 2: Unleashed site for more on the game.