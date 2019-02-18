Save $400 on this gaming desktop with a GeForce RTX 2080

Were you hoping for a new gaming PC for Valentine's Day, only to receive a box of chocolates and a sappy card? Well, you can take matters into your own hands by heading to Newegg and adding the ABS Gem Gaming to your cart.

This particular configuration wields a GeForce RTX 2080 just like Corsair's Vengeance 5180, which we consider the best gaming PC at the moment. However, it's $1,000 cheaper. The specs are not the same overall, but they're at least comparable.

We'd prefer a more capacious SSD, but if things get cramped, you could always swap it out for something bigger down the road. Alternately, there's a 1TB hard drive to catch any overflow. Either way, it's hard to complain at this price—$1,399.99 after applying coupon code 218ZRKM1 at checkout.

This configuration also qualifies for Nvidia's Battlefield 5 and Anthem gaming bundles. Scroll down and make sure the box is checked to add both to your cart.

