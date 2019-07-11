Save big on our favorite external hard drive at Amazon right now—both in the US and UK

Even before the tasty Amazon Prime Day PC deals kick in on Monday, another of our favorite PC gaming hardware pieces is at a great price on both side of the Atlantic right now. The Samsung T5 1TB SSD is down to $178 in the US, but it's also been slashed to £153 in the UK. These prices are almost (so very close) to their respective 'lowest prices ever' on Amazon either side of the pond, so they represent excellent value.

Offering read and write speeds north of 400 MB/s, the T5 is a portable hard drive option that far outpaces the more traditional hard drives you might get—even with game and larger file types and sizes. It's also small enough to fit in your pocket so is super portable. If you're after a portable hard drive that does it all and performs at the highest level (and you don't mind paying a bit more to get it all), then this is the portable drive for you. Teamed with a decent case, it's pretty sturdy too and will survive most rough and tumble accidents under normal usage. Nice.

Samsung T5 1TB SSD | £153 at Amazon UK (save £204)

The T5 is at an equally attractive price in the UK, offering a massive discount due to its higher original RRP. Regardless, it's still great value for a high performing SSD portable hard drive.View Deal

The best external hard drives are incredibly useful things to have around for general backing up and to take your games library and other files with you wherever you go. The fact that this particular one is an SSD is an extra bonus and offers those increased write, read, and transfer speeds for not too much more than you might normally spend. It's the same reason you should consider one of the best SSDs for gaming inside your machine, too.

Some online stores give us a small cut if you buy something through one of our links. Read our affiliate policy for more info.