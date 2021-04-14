Satisfactory Update 4 hits Early Access, brings hover packs, ziplines, drones, and more

Satisfactory players waited a year for Update 4, a major addition to the Early Access building game that included programmable drones, ziplines, and a giant freaking particle accelerator. When Update 4 was released to Satisfactory's experimental branch back on March 16 I went on a big tour of the new features with game director Mark Hofma. Anyone could opt-in to play the buggier experimental version of the game, but now you don't have to do that to get a piece of Update 4—it's live on the main Early Access build as of today.

Coffee Stain already talked through all of Update 4's big new additions last month, but the new video above is still a joy for the Satisfactory-obsessed. It shows off the new features along with delightful close-up shots of constructors constructing and conveyor belts conveying and all the other cool things factories do. I could really watch the animation in this game all day.

I've actually been doing a lot of that for the past month on the experimental branch, but I've had to deal with a fair number of crashes and funky issues that are hopefully gone in the new Early Access build. Here's a condensed round-up of some significant fixes Coffee Stain has made since the March 16 release, pulled from various patch notes: