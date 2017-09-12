Samsung's 34-inch curved 1440p widescreen monitor is available for $680

If you are not feeling the double-wide 1080p monitors that have made headlines lately, never fear, there are ultra-wide 1440p models available. One of them is from Samsung—the CF791, and it is on sale from BuyDig through its Ebay account for $680.

That is the cheapest price around. Best Buy has the same panel marked down to $850 (from $950), while Amazon has it on sale for $799.

What BuyDig is serving up is not a used or refurbished model, it's brand new. And as an authorized online retailer, BuyDig says it is backed by Samsung's one-year parts and labor warranty.

This 34-inch monitor uses a VA panel with a 3440x1440 resolution and 21:9 aspect ratio. It has a 1500R curvature, 4ms response time, and 100Hz refresh rate. Samsung also touts its quantum dot technology, with 125 percent coverage of the sRGB color space.

Other features include a 3,000:1 contrast ratio, built-in dual 7W speakers, 300 nits brightness, and FreeSync support. As for connectivity, it has two USB 2.0 ports, two HDMI inputs, and a DisplayPort.

You can buy the monitor here.

