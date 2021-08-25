Saints Row reboot officially unveiled in glitzy cinematic trailer

Saints Row is back with a reboot, and it's just called Saints Row. Volition officially unveiled the game today during Geoff Keighley's Opening Night Live stream with a fancy cinematic trailer that you can watch above.

We also got a release date: Saints Row is coming February 25, 2022.

The new Saints Row takes place in a new city, Santo Ileso, based on the American Southwest (we glanced at some glitzy casinos and desert in there). We saw what looks like a brand new cast of characters, suggesting Saints Row might leave the story of the old games behind completely.

That would make sense, considering the last Saints Row game (all the way back in 2013) ended with you becoming ruler of the universe. This reboot seems to dial things back a bit.