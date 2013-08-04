Saints Row 4 video shows 90 minutes of footage, comes with usual 'giant dildo' warning

Saints Row 4 - which as I understand is not a biblical rowing simulator, but rather an open world WTF-'em-up - got a big ol' livestream the other day courtesy of developers Volition. See a man drive a car into a variety of things, see another man wield a giant purple dildo, and gawk at some of the game's seemingly quite fleshed-out minigames in this recording of the event, which as a bonus lets you skip ahead during some of the more boring bits. Australians: this is what the real Saints Row looks like, in case you were wondering .

If you're wary of spoilers in a Saints Row game, I'd query why you're wary of spoilers in a Saints Row game, before warning you that the following 90 minutes may contain spoilers. Otherwise, the video shows off Saints' new superpowers/anything goes focus quite nicely - if you're on the fence, you might want to give all or part of it a watch. (Ta, Blue's News .)