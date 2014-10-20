Rebel Galaxy announced, is by former Torchlight devs

Ex-Runic founders Travis Baldree and Erich Schaefer have revealed the first project of their new studio, Double Damage. Rebel Galaxy is the name of the game, and it won't involve clicking on a seemingly never-ending number of goblins. Instead, it's a exploration-based space adventure, due out next year on PC and PS4. An announcement trailer shows the game's interesting take on trade negotiation.

"As the commander of an immensely powerful star destroyer," explains the announcement post, "you’ll battle pirates, explore anomalies, befriend aliens, scavenge battle wreckage, mine asteroids, and discover artifacts. Choose your path as a roguish do-gooder, crafty space-trader or power-hungry privateer – or maybe a little of each."

Money earned can put towards bigger ships with more guns and better defences. That increased power will let you get further out into the galaxy—searching out hidden secrets.

You can find more details over at the game's website, and see more screenshots below.