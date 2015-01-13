Razer is currently offering 50 per cent off all of its gaming gear

Well that's one to way to celebrate. Razer took away two Best of CES categories last week (gaming and 'people's choice') so to mark the occasion they're offering a whooping 50 per cent off all Razer gaming gear starting January 12 at 6pm PST, through to January 13 at 5:49pm. Meanwhile, all Razer systems will be cut by 30 per cent.

In case you're not in the applicable time zone, all you need to know is the sale is on right now.

Read more: Razer Blade 15 review

All transactions are limited to one item only, with the company warning that you may have difficulty accessing the website at times due to demand. To be a part of the traffic avalanche, the webstore is right here. As of publishing it's predictably 'undergoing maintenance'.

There is a catch though: the sale is via Razer Insider, which you'll need to sign up for (it's free, though). The sale will involve the distribution of "unique RazerStore codes", so don't expect to barge in there with your PayPal password. Still, it's a substantial (and apparently pretty rare) discount.