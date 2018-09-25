Rainbow Six Siege Year 1 operators price has been dropped until next year

Ubisoft has announced a temporary price drop for all Year 1 operators in Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege until March next year.

You'll often see Ubisoft offering free weekends for Rainbow Six Siege, usually accompanied by a discounted price for those thinking of purchasing the game in the same period. This time, they're doing something a bit different.

Starting today at 11am EST (3pm GMT), the price of Year 1 operators has been reduced from 600 R6 Credits/25,000 Renown to 360 R6 Credits/15,000 Renown. The Year 1 operators are Frost, Buck, Valkyrie, Blackbeard, Capitao, Caveira, Hibana, and Echo. The offer will end on March 4, 2019.

There is currently no plan to do the same with Year 2 operators.

