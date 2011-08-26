Popular

Rage trailer takes on the Gearheads

By

[bcvideo id="1129362052001"]

It looks as though every underground lair in Rage will be its own hyper-detailed underworld, rife with hissing pipes and droves of post-apocalyptic detritus. The baddies within will differ, though. The latest trailer shows the Gearheads, a tougher sort than the mutants we've seen so much of, with better technology, armour, and their own spiderbots. The player in this clip has the perfect solution: more spiderbots! We're itching to play Rage, but it's not out until October 4 in North America, and October 7 in Europe. We'll have to settle for the dozen or so new Rage trailers we'll probably see before then.

Tom Senior

Based in Bath with the UK team, Tom loves strategy games, action RPGs, hack ‘n slash games, digital card games… basically anything that he can fit on a hard drive. His final boss form is Deckard Cain.
See comments