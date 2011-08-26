Rage trailer takes on the Gearheads

[bcvideo id="1129362052001"]

It looks as though every underground lair in Rage will be its own hyper-detailed underworld, rife with hissing pipes and droves of post-apocalyptic detritus. The baddies within will differ, though. The latest trailer shows the Gearheads, a tougher sort than the mutants we've seen so much of, with better technology, armour, and their own spiderbots. The player in this clip has the perfect solution: more spiderbots! We're itching to play Rage, but it's not out until October 4 in North America, and October 7 in Europe. We'll have to settle for the dozen or so new Rage trailers we'll probably see before then.