Rage making-of explains asteroid apocalypse

[bcvideo id="1041906577001"]

This making-of video for Rage shows us the one thing we haven't heard much about so far, the story. An asteroid, fittingly named Apothis, passed close to the Earth, wrecking havoc on our ecosystem. You survived by being part of the government's 'Project Eden', which had you sealed away until the start of the game. Your pre-disaster nature makes him a valuable asset in the desolate wastes.

The twist? Apothis is apparently real , and has a (low) chance of hitting the Earth in 2036. Here's hoping, when the end finally comes, it's looks half as cool as id's vision.