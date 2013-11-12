Planetside 2's first Performance Update goes live, makes faster game

SOE have today released the first step of their OMFG (or, Operation: Make Faster Game ) initiative. Performance Update 01 has just gone live, and it's changelist is a catalogue of tweaks, full of words like "optimized," and "faster," and "reduced". It turns out that framerates are OP.

Here are the general performance fixes, because you can't have an update post without at least one bullet-point list:



Refactored game rendering to better utilize multiple CPU cores. The same has been done for UI rendering.

Optimized the CPU cost of some purely aesthetic physics objects

Added adaptive complexity levels for physics simulations based on current client performance

Disabled redundant physics processing between remotely-simulated vehicles

Improved simulations between complex compound shapes, primarily vehicles

Sound emitter optimization

Numerous optimizations have been done to remote character processing to reduce the cost of per-player processing.

We found that players getting in and out of vehicles was causing some performance issues. This has been addressed and is working as expected, now.

Audio asset clean-up

Added a frame rate smoothing option. (This is on by default and trust us, you probably want this. It will make your frame rate smoother and reduce spikes. Your FPS counter will show as lower overall, but that's not a bad thing.)

Adjusted the default graphics settings. (If you push Reset to Default, it will set the graphics settings appropriate for your system.)

That's not even close to the full list of changes, though. To see everything, head over to the Planetside 2 forum's announcement post .