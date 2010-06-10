PC Gamer US servers

Got servers? We do. Here are all the details you'll need to hop in a game with PC Gamer US.

Ventrilo

IP: 208.100.40.19 Port: 3796

Need a voice solution to use with your game friends? Hop in our 300-slot public Ventrilo server, with dedicated rooms for your favorite multiplayer games. Download Ventrilo from www.ventrilo.com .

ArmA 2

IP: 75.102.38.3:2302

War realism with up to 60 players! Our ArmA 2 server is dedicated to co-op, and new player-friendly. Join our military antics every weekend.

Battlefield: Bad Company 2 servers

IP: 8.17.251.133:10030 - The War Bagel. 32-played dedicated Conquest mode.

IP: 8.17.251.160:10030 - The War Scone. 22-player dedicated Conquest mode.

IP: 75.102.38.29:10030 - The War Croissant. 22-player dedicated Rush mode.

Counter-Strike: Source

IP: 207.210.252.63:27015

26-player capacity, running the excellent Gun Game mod.

Garry's Mod

IP: 8.17.251.201:27015

Our GMod server runs the Prop Hunt mod, a ridiculous take on hide-and-seek with Source engine objects.

Killing Floor

IP: 75.102.38.106:770775

A stock environment for six-player abomination-killing.

Left 4 Dead 2

IP: 8.17.251.180:27115

Stock settings, with more custom campaigns added each month.

Team Fortress 2

IP: 66.151.138.34

A home to hundreds of regulars, the "The MaxPC/PCG Experience" represents a perfect balance between competitive and casual play. Our flagship server.