PC Gamer US servers

Ventrilo
IP: 208.100.40.19 Port: 3796
Need a voice solution to use with your game friends? Hop in our 300-slot public Ventrilo server, with dedicated rooms for your favorite multiplayer games. Download Ventrilo from www.ventrilo.com .
ArmA 2
IP: 75.102.38.3:2302
War realism with up to 60 players! Our ArmA 2 server is dedicated to co-op, and new player-friendly. Join our military antics every weekend.
Battlefield: Bad Company 2 servers
IP: 8.17.251.133:10030 - The War Bagel. 32-played dedicated Conquest mode.
IP: 8.17.251.160:10030 - The War Scone. 22-player dedicated Conquest mode.
IP: 75.102.38.29:10030 - The War Croissant. 22-player dedicated Rush mode.
Counter-Strike: Source
26-player capacity, running the excellent Gun Game mod.
Garry's Mod
Our GMod server runs the Prop Hunt mod, a ridiculous take on hide-and-seek with Source engine objects.
Killing Floor
A stock environment for six-player abomination-killing.
Left 4 Dead 2
Stock settings, with more custom campaigns added each month.
Team Fortress 2
IP: 66.151.138.34
A home to hundreds of regulars, the "The MaxPC/PCG Experience" represents a perfect balance between competitive and casual play. Our flagship server.