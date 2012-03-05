Can Tribes: Ascend make it as an eSport? In this episode, Evan, Chris, Tyler, and Gavin discuss why jetpacks and Spinfusors could make competitive Tribes matches a new streaming staple, as well as Mass Effect 3's non-DLC-related controversy and the "revolutionary" new setting of Assassin's Creed III.

PC Gamer US Podcast 307: A Quest Called Tribes

