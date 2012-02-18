Popular

PC Gamer US Podcast #305: Community Extravaganza

By

This week, PCG Little League team captain Evan's letting the fans do the talking, with Chris, Tyler, Gavin and Lucas also on the roster for listener question overtime. Besides a rundown of the latest releases that are worth your attention, we do our best to answer the queries phoned in by our beloved listeners. Also: learn of the imminent super-villain origin story which Evan set in motion one fateful year ago.

PC Gamer US Podcast 305: Community Extravaganza

Have a question, comment, complaint or observation? Leave a voicemail: 1-877-404-1337 ext 724 or email the mp3 to pcgamerpodcast@gmail.com.

Subscribe to the podcast RSS feed .

Follow us on Twitter:

@pcgamer

@Elahti (Evan)

@Cantista (Chris)

@tyler_wilde (Tyler)

@GavinFYG (Gavin)

@ljrepresent (Lucas)

See comments