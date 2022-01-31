PC Gamer is hiring an Associate Editor in the US

If something seems to be going on, how likely are you to want to find out what it is? If your answer is 'not at all,' then I'm impressed by your coolheaded freedom from desire, but you may not be the best fit for PC Gamer's Associate Editor position. If, however, you love finding out what's going on, especially when it involves digging under the surface for answers, then you should feel strongly encouraged to apply for PC Gamer's open Associate Editor role .

For this job, we're accepting applicants who live in the United States. The role can be based in our Atlanta or New York offices, or remote from certain states*, and is covered under the collective bargaining agreement between Future US and the Writers Guild of America East. You can find details on that contract here .

We're looking for someone who's passionate about PC gaming and excited to contribute to all aspects of PC Gamer, which includes uncovering and sharing news and stories from our hobby, interviewing game developers and community members, writing and editing criticism and reviews, maintaining our social media accounts, contributing to our print magazine, and arguing about where to put Kerbal Space Program on our yearly Top 100 list.

Our next Associate Editor will be involved in all of that and more, but don't feel like you have to be a master of SEO or have comprehensive knowledge of obscure '90s adventure games to apply. Tell us how your skills, knowledge, and perspective can make PC Gamer better, whatever they may be. You may be just who we're looking for without knowing it.

One suggestion: Include links to a few relevant writing samples. (It's totally fine if they're published on a personal blog or uploaded to a Google Drive folder!)

Head over to the official job posting for the application form and more details.

For a sense of what PC Gamer is all about, I recommend browsing our Best Of section to see some of our favorite articles, and having a look at some of the recent reporting and criticism we've done, which ranges from serious to comedic. Here are a few examples:

*Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, District of Columbia, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Washington, West Virginia, Wisconsin