The Overwatch anniversary event is live, have a look at the new skins

The 2018 Overwatch Anniversary Event is live, bringing new skins to the game and a new Overwatch Legendary Edition that's now available for purchase. More than 50 new cosmetic items have been added for the big birthday party, all past seasonal cosmetics are back, previous season brawls will rotate on a daily basis, and there's a new Deathmatch map to play on called Petra, an Indiana Jones-looking joint with a breakable floor that will drop you to your death.

The new Overwatch Legendary Edition comes with 15 bonus skins—five Epic, five Legendary, and five Origin—plus Overwatch-themed items for other Blizzard games: Mercy's Wings for Diablo 3, Overwatch player portraits for StarCraft 2, an Overwatch card back for Hearthstone, a Baby Winston Pet for World of Warcraft, and a Tracer hero for Heroes of the Storm. It's on sale for $40 (regular $60), or you can opt for the regular edition for $20 (regular $40).

But it's the skins you've been waiting for, and that's what we've got. I'm not sure about McCree's new look to be honest, but Junkrat certainly seems to be having fun and Moira is clearly ready to drop the event's sickest beat. For my money, though, it's all about Doomfist. The man looks sharp. Tracer and Soldier: 76 aren't in the gallery, but they've already been revealed.

A trailer showcasing the skins included with the new Legendary Edition is down below.